Dionne Warwick says loss of Burt Bacharach is 'like losing a family member'

Dionne Warwick is paying tribute to a man with whom she made music magic.

Burt Bacharach, the legendary 6-time Grammy-winning pianist and composer behind hits such as "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "(They Long to Be) Close to You," died Wednesday at the age of 94.

"Burt's transition is like losing a family member," Warwick said in a statement of Bacharach's passing. "These words I've been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner."

Bacharach is widely considered one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. Alongside longtime collaborator and lyricist Hal David, he wrote hundreds of pop songs that have become modern standards, including Herb Alpert's "This Guy's in Love With You," the Carpenters' "(They Long to Be) Close to You," and Rod Stewart's "That's What Friends Are For."

LOS ANGELES - 1989 singer Dionne Warwick and Burt Bacharach pose for a portrait in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon Getty Images) Dionne Warwick and Burt Bacharach pose for a portrait in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. | Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

He also discovered Warwick in 1961 while she was singing back-up during a Drifters recording session of "Mexican Divorce." He and David would go on to make many hits for Warwick, helping turn her into a household name, including "Don't Make Me Over," "Anyone Who Had a Heart," "Walk on By," "Alfie," "I Say a Little Prayer," and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose."

However, after Bacharach and David ended their professional relationship in the 1970s, Bacharach and Warwick had a falling out when the singer sued him and David over breach of contract. The case was later settled, and eventually Bacharach and Warwick reunited for her 1984 album, Finder of Lost Loves, and continued their working relationship for decades thereafter.

Possibly referencing this hiccup in her statement on Thursday, Warwick said of her longtime collaborator, "On the lighter side, we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship."

She concluded, "My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting, and I too will miss him."