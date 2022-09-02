Warwick joked, "Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you."

Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight react after being mistaken for each other by tennis commentator

Say a little prayer for the U.S. Open commentator that mistook Dionne Warwick for Gladys Knight last night.

During a live broadcast of Serena Williams' second match against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night, Chandra Rubin and her co-commentator were discussing the match when footage cut to Warwick sitting in the stands. The pair then remarked, "Gladys Knight! Hello!"

While Knight was also in attendance at the event, it was Warwick who the cameras were focused on at the time. And you can bet fans of the legendary singers quickly flooded social media to set the record straight. That includes Questlove, who shared a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption: "Not like this. Dionne Warwick people!!!!! DIONNE WARWICK!!!!!"

While the internet was thoroughly outraged by the blunder, Warwick and Knight both seemed to find humor in the situation.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Gladys Knight (L) and Dionne Warwick attend the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick | Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

On Thursday, Warwick poked fun at the case of mistaken identity on Twitter, writing, "Hi, I'm Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won't walk on by but will say a little prayer for you."

The Masked Singer alum's delightful jab includes a reference to Gladys Knight & the Pips' 1973 hit "Midnight Train to Georgia" alongside nods to her own singles, 1964's "Walk On by" and 1967's "I Say A Little Prayer."

In her own tweet, fellow Masked Singer alum and music legend Knight appeared flattered by the comparison to the "I'll Never Fall In Love Again" singer.

"Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time and I hope she is as honored to be mistaken for me as I would be her," she wrote. "I'm sure it was an honest mistake. It was a blessing to be in the house to see Serena's greatness."

Strangely, Knight and Warwick aren't the only celebs who have been mistaken for one another at the U.S. Open. Laverne Cox was confused for Beyoncé by a fan watching the event as well.

Handling awkward moments on national television with grace? Well, if you're Warwick and Knight, then that's just what friends are for.