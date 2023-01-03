Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton will sing together on a new gospel duet

"She sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, 'Okay, that sounds like a deal.' She's such a sweetheart. I love her," Warwick revealed on Tuesday's episode of Tamron Hall. "She sent me another song, the one that we're gong to be doing. It's a duet. It's a gospel song called 'Peace Like a River.' She wrote it. I'm very excited about this, I really am. I've done so many duets over the years, but his one is going to be very special."