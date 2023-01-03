Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton will sing together on a new gospel duet
Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton have recorded a new, heavenly duet together.
"She sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, 'Okay, that sounds like a deal.' She's such a sweetheart. I love her," Warwick revealed on Tuesday's episode of Tamron Hall. "She sent me another song, the one that we're gong to be doing. It's a duet. It's a gospel song called 'Peace Like a River.' She wrote it. I'm very excited about this, I really am. I've done so many duets over the years, but his one is going to be very special."
Hall noted that the moment felt poignant because of Parton's connection to Warwick's family, as the latter's late cousin, Whitney Houston, who died in 2012, re-popularized Parton's 1974 song "I Will Always Love You" when she recorded an iconic cover for the soundtrack of the 1992 film The Bodyguard.
"It's preordained," Warwick observed of the upcoming collaboration. "God's got a purpose."
A release date for Parton and Warwick's new song has yet to be announced.
