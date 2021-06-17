Say 'Thank You' for this new music from a Supreme.

Listen to 'Thank You,' off the first Diana Ross album in 15 years

We are supremely thankful for the first Diana Ross album in almost two decades and her first album of entirely original music in 22 years.

The former lead singer of The Supremes dropped "Thank You," the title song off her next album, which is set to be released sometime this fall.

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love," Ross, 77, said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time."

A press release for the announcement describes Thank You, the album, as offering "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness." The 13 track names seem to reflect that: "If the World Just Danced," "All Is Well," "In Your Heart," "The Answers Always Love," "Come Together," and more.

The singer collaborated with Jack Antonoff and a number of music producers, including Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick.

Ross released I Love You, her 24th studio album, in Europe in 2006, followed by a 2007 release in the U.S. The record included her first original music since 1999's Every Day Is a New Day, along with covers of love song classics.

"Thank You" is available to stream and download now.