"Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace," Beyoncé told Ross on stage at her Renaissance tour.

Beyoncé gets emotional as Diana Ross surprises her to sing 'Happy Birthday' on stage

Legends support legends on Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

The former Destiny's Child singer became visibly emotional on Monday night after the iconic Diana Ross surprised her on stage to lead the audience in a group rendition of "Happy Birthday" at SoFi Stadium.

Amid Ross' grand entrance, the pair embraced before the 79-year-old prompted the crowd to help her mark Beyoncé's 42nd year.

"I'm here to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday. We want to ask you to put all of your flashlights in the air — high in the air, everybody. We want you to sing 'Happy Birthday' with me, are you ready?" Ross said, and the entire venue sang along.

When the song finished, Beyoncé hugged Ross once again, and spoke a brief tribute to the ex-Supremes performer.

Beyoncé and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Beyoncé and Diana Ross at the 'Renaissance' tour stop in Los Angeles. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Thank you so much, you are so amazing, this is the legendary Diana Ross," Beyoncé said, fighting back tears. "Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace, thank you for opening doors for me."

Watch Ross sing "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: