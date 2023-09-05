Beyoncé gets emotional as Diana Ross surprises her to sing 'Happy Birthday' on stage
Legends support legends on Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.
The former Destiny's Child singer became visibly emotional on Monday night after the iconic Diana Ross surprised her on stage to lead the audience in a group rendition of "Happy Birthday" at SoFi Stadium.
Amid Ross' grand entrance, the pair embraced before the 79-year-old prompted the crowd to help her mark Beyoncé's 42nd year.
"I'm here to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday. We want to ask you to put all of your flashlights in the air — high in the air, everybody. We want you to sing 'Happy Birthday' with me, are you ready?" Ross said, and the entire venue sang along.
When the song finished, Beyoncé hugged Ross once again, and spoke a brief tribute to the ex-Supremes performer.
"Thank you so much, you are so amazing, this is the legendary Diana Ross," Beyoncé said, fighting back tears. "Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace, thank you for opening doors for me."
Beyoncé's Monday evening show in Los Angeles saw a wealth of celebrities in attendance to witness her birthday, also including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Jeff Bezos, and celebrity couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, whom a fan filmed doing the viral "Mute" challenge during the 2022 hit "Energy."
Watch Ross sing "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé in the video above.
