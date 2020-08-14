Billie Eilish, the Chicks, John Legend among Democratic National Convention performers

The DNC was initially set for earlier in the summer, but in the wake of the novel coronavirus, organizers pushed it Aug. 17. Not only that, but it will feature a number of virtual speeches and appearances from celebrities, politicians, and activists from remote locations — as with the Republican National Convention.

The musical renditions are said to range from renditions of the National Anthem to American classics to new songs. Monday night will feature a youth choir performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, and Stephen Stills are also set to perform.

"In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions," Stephanie Cutter, DNC's program executive, said in a statement. "It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president. These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November."