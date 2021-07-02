Demi Lovato thanks Lizzo for correcting paparazzo who misgendered them: 'I love you'

The "Dancing With The Devil" singer came out as non-binary in May and goes by "they/them" pronouns.

Lizzo understands how important it is to feel comfortable in your own skin, and she's making sure no one misgenders Demi Lovato on her watch.

In a video posted on social media (via a Demi fan account), a paparazzo can be seen asking Lizzo if she has any plans to join Lovato at the upcoming 2021 Jazz Fest. When he asks if she has a message for Demi and then presses on with "should she reach out?" Lizzo is quick to correct the misgendering, clarifying what Lovato's preferred pronouns are.

"They," she tells the paparazzi, who continue to ignore her and ask "have your team contact her team?"

"Their team," Lizzo corrects again firmly. "Demi goes by they."

Lovato posted the video on their own Instagram stories, thanking the singer for speaking up and captioning it with "@lizzobeeating you f---ing queen I love you 😘 thank you 🥺🙏."

Lizzo; Demi Lovato Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The "Dancing With The Devil" singer came out as non-binary in May, revealing their preferred pronouns are they/them an episode of their podcast, 4D With Demi.

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said in a video posted to their social media accounts, adding, "I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."