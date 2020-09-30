Demi Lovato drops breakup ballad 'Still Have Me' after split from fiancé

Demi Lovato is letting us know she is all she needs.

The singer dropped a new track "Still Have Me" on Wednesday, just days after her split from fiancé Max Ehrich became public knowledge. The breakup ballad hears Lovato sing, “I’m a mess and I’m still broken/ But I’m finding my way back/ And it feels like someone’s stolen /All the light I ever had.” Later, she adds, “Like the world disappeared/ And I’m laying right here/ While the silence is piercing/ And it hurts to breathe.” Lovato shared the song in a tweet alongside a caption that reads: "Music is always there for me."

Lovato's split from Ehrich made headlines last week. The couple had been dating for six months and had been engaged for the last two.

"Still Have Me" is the first solo single Lovato has released since March's “I Love Me.” She has since dropped “I’m Ready," a collaborations with Sam Smith and "OK Not to Be OK” with Marshmello.

Listen to the new song above.