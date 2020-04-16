Demi Lovato and Sam Smith go for gold with new song 'I'm Ready'

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are ready for new music. Are you?

As promised earlier in the week, the pop pair have dropped their latest collaboration, "I'm Ready," with Olympic fanfare emanating from the imagery of Smith and Lovato in white Olympic ceremony jumpsuits and medals.

The song, which will be featured on Smith's third studio album later this year, also arrived with a music video directed by Jora Frantzis and choreographed by Sean Bankhead. Lovato and Smith are seen competing in a variety of Olympic events, from wrestling to synchronized swimming.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Valentina, Karis, Alok, and Gigi Goode from season 12, as well as singer/trans activist Shea Diamond and Smith's friend and stylist Jeffrey Williams also make appearances.

Smith was initially planning to release their third album, To Die For, on May 1, but the situation involving the global spread of coronavirus prompted them to delay the drop and make some "important changes," including re-naming the album. Smith did promise, however, "to bring out some new music over the next few months." "I'm Ready" is the first from that promise.

"It's a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer," Smith sings in kicking us off. "I've been waiting patiently for a beautiful lover/ He's not a cheater, a believer/ He's a warm warm-blooded achiever." By the refrain, Smith declares, "I'm ready, I'm ready/ I'm ready, I'm ready/ for someone to love me."

In November 2017, Lovato appeared on BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge" when she covered Smith's album track from that year "Too Good at Goodbyes." Smith, in turn, tweeted his love for that moment, and their fandom for each other remained strong since.

"Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend," Smith tweeted on Monday ahead of the song's debut. "I love you Demi!!"

