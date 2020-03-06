Demi Lovato declares 'I Love Me' in empowering new anthem: Watch the video

Demi Lovato is changing her tune after releasing the heart-wrenching comeback single "Anyone."

The pop star just dropped the music video for her new song "I Love Me," which you can watch above.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Lovato described the song as "fun and lighthearted" with "a positive upbeat message." It's decidedly more upbeat than the somber song she premiered at the Grammys, focusing more on self-love.

Lovato told DeGeneres a story about a recent day of self-care, when after hours being pampered, she started laughing to herself alone in her room, "and the phrase I kept repeating in my head was 'You are completely whole as you are,' without anybody, without substances, without this food, without whatever." She added, "That's what I want everyone to know" after hearing "I Love Me," that "we are good by ourselves, we don't need a partner, we don't need substance[s], we're good."

Digging deeper into the message behind the song, her self-love stems from an issue she had prior to her relapse and overdose in 2018. Lovato talked about how her eating disorder remained intact during the six years she was sober, with her management team hiding all sugar, even fruit, from her, and not even allowing her cake on her birthday.

Now working with Scooter Braun, Lovato said that for her 27th birthday, "I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn't need anything from me, and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey."

Related content: