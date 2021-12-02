The star has been open about their struggles with substance and approach to sobriety.

Demi Lovato says they're no longer 'California sober,' now 'sober sober': 'The only way to be'

Demi Lovato is taking a new approach to sobriety.

The singer and actor has been very candid about their struggles with substance abuse, including a near-fatal overdose from fentanyl in 2018 that resulted in a heart attack, multiple strokes, and temporary blindness.

Since then, Lovato has been "California sober" — an approach to recovery that includes marijuana use and sometimes alcohol in moderation. Lovato explained their decision in their 2020 documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. "Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker," they said in the doc.

But now they've decided to leave "California" behind.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lovato wrote on their Instagram story Thursday. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Demi Lovato Instagram story Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Representatives for Lovato didn't immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

Back in March, Lovato spoke with EW about their recovery journey and their approach to sobriety. At the time, that included some alcohol and weed, along with regular injections of the anti-opioid drug naltrexone, or Vivitro.

"It's working for me and it has worked over the past two years," Lovato said of their qualified sobriety. "My whole point is just that it's not a one-size-fits-all solution."

Lovato also made reference to that sort of incremental path to sobriety on the song "California Sober" on their 2021 album Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

"I'm California sober," Lovato sings on the song, "It doesn't have to mean the growin' part is over."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.