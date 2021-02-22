Demi Lovato says cutting her hair helped her find freedom: 'I feel more authentic'
The singer tells Ellen DeGeneres the haircut helped her heal amid her ongoing recovery from an eating disorder and addiction.
Demi Lovato cut off her long locks in November and it led to some surprising results.
The singer and actress said the haircut helped her heal amid her ongoing recovery from an eating disorder and addiction.
"I just feel so free," Lovato said in a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "I feel more authentic to who I am. I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair. I've talked a lot about my past being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' It was that and... yeah, I just feel more myself now."
Degeneres couldn't help but rave about the benefits of having short hair in a more practical sense which resonated with Lovato. The duo admit to sharing a love of rubbing their hands up and down the shaved portions.
"It feels so good," said Degeneres.
Lovato exclaimed in response, "So Good!"
Up next for Lovato is the debut of her YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil which unravels the events and circumstances the led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018. It premieres on March 23.
Watch Lovato's interview with DeGeneres above.
