"I just feel so free," Lovato said in a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "I feel more authentic to who I am. I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair. I've talked a lot about my past being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' It was that and... yeah, I just feel more myself now."