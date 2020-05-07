Demi Lovato releases 'emo version' of song 'I Love Me' featuring Travis Barker

Demi Lovato joined forces with Blink-182's Travis Barker to release an "emo version" of her song "I Love Me" on Wednesday.

While the original track had a more upbeat, pop vibe, the new, faster version comes in with heavier drums and electric guitar slashing away. Lovato's collaboration with Barker comes weeks after she put out "I'm Ready," her song with Sam Smith.

The singer previously dropped the music video for the original version of "I Love Me" in early March. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato described the song as "fun and lighthearted" with "a positive upbeat message."

It's certainly more cheerful than "Anyone," Lovato's comeback song that she premiered at the Grammys. Among other themes, the tune touched on her isolation from others.

Lovato also told Degeneres that she wants fans to know, after listening to "I Love Me," that "we are good by ourselves, we don't need a partner, we don't need substance[s], we're good."

She recently joined Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, and other stars in ABC's The Disney Family Singalong. Michael Bublé duetted with Lovato on "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella, while Grande sang the classic Hercules ballad "I Won't Say I'm in Love."

Listen to "I Love Me" featuring Travis Barker below:

