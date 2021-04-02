Demi Lovato releases music video for 'Dancing With the Devil' that recreates her near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato's "Dancing With the Devil" music video is finally here, and it delivers one of the most powerful performances from the singer yet.

The video, which came out late Thursday night, shows Lovato's recreation of her highly-publicized 2018 near-fatal overdose as she turns one of the most painful moments of her life into art. Every detail of the moving, emotional recreation is painstakingly accurate, from what she was wearing that night to the stand-ins of her family at her bedside in the hospital. Watch the music video below:

Lovato co-directed the "Dancing With the Devil" music video along with Michael D. Ratner, the director of her YouTube docuseries of the same name. It was her idea to recreate the night of her overdose in this video as the ultimate catharsis and as a companion piece of art to the documentary.

Lovato recently spoke to EW about the process of recording a song that delves into her past addictions. "Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that's the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get," she said. "That's important to give people, too."

Lovato's new album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, drops Friday.