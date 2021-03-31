Demi Lovato recreates her overdose in behind-the-scenes pics from 'Dancing With the Devil' music video

An exclusive sneak peek at the pop star's forthcoming video

By Sydney Bucksbaum
March 31, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Demi Lovato is turning back the clock for her new music video — and turning one of the darkest moments of her life into art.

EW has exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos from the singer's upcoming music video for "Dancing With the Devil," in which she recreates her 2018 near-fatal overdose in scenes showing her at a bar, on a gurney, and in a hospital bed.

The photos above and below show just how dedicated Lovato is to bringing her personal and life-altering experience to life onscreen for the song inspired by her struggles with addiction. Every detail is accurate, from her hair to her makeup and even a green jacket similar to the one she was wearing the night of the overdose, as was revealed via harrowing photos shown in her recent YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

Lovato recently spoke to EW about the process of recording a song that delved into her past addictions. "Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that's the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get," she said. "That's important to give people, too." 

Check out more behind-the-scenes pics from the music video below. Her new album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, drops Friday.

