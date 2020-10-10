Demi Lovato says Cruel Intentions helped her realize she was queer

Cruel Intentions type Movie genre Romance

For some, Cruel Intentions is a guilty-pleasure teen drama; for Demi Lovato, it was a major revelation.

“It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” the singer said. “I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute — I really like that, I wanna try it.’”

“And then, when I was like 17, I did get down with that," she continued. "And that’s when I knew."

Lovato has described her sexuality as "very fluid" and identifies as queer. (She recently split from her fiancé Max Ehrich after a two-month engagement.) She opened up further about her "phases" of coming out to France, noting that she began telling her friends when she was 17.

“I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17,” Lovato said. “They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public.”

“There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys,” she added. “I’m surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, and yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space.”

Lovato released her latest single, "Still Have Me," last month after her split from Ehrich.

