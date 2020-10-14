Demi Lovato slams 'Commander in Chief' with new political anthem

Demi Lovato is leading a musical mutiny with her new single.

Ahead of her performance at Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards, the pop star has unveiled a new political ballad called "Commander in Chief," in which she slams Donald Trump's government leadership three weeks out from one of the most contentious presidential elections in American history.

Co-written with Billie Eilish's brother (and frequent collaborator) Finneas, "Commander in Chief" accuses an unnamed political figure of "fighting fires with lies" and getting "off on pain" while using citizens as "pawns" in a sinister game.

"Honestly, if I did the things you do I couldn't sleep," Lovato sings in the chorus. "Do you even know the truth? We're in a state of crisis. People are dying while you line your pockets deep.... We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down, loud and proud best, believe we'll still take a knee."

"Commander in Chief" follows a recent string of singles by the 28-year-old, including comeback single "Anyone," empowerment tune "I Love Me," the Sam Smith duet "I'm Ready," and the Marshmello collaboration "Ok Not to Be Ok" — all of which reached the top 40 on the American charts in 2020.

Listen to "Commander in Chief" above, and tune in to Lovato's performance at the Billboard Music Awards at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.