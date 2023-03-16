Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen suffered a head injury after a teenager assaulted him outside his Florida hotel on Monday.

Allen, who lost his left arm after a near-fatal car accident in 1984, was standing near the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale smoking a cigarette when a 19-year-old, identified by police as Max Edward Hartley from Ohio, ran toward him and knocked him to the ground. The 59-year-old musician hit his head on the concrete, which caused the injury, per a police report obtained by EW.

When a woman ran out of the hotel to assist Allen, the assailant assaulted her, the reported added. She tried to flee back into the hotel, but he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her out of the lobby and back outside before fleeing the area. He was arrested at a nearby hotel and charged with elder abuse, battery, and criminal mischief. He was released on bail a few days later.

Representatives for Def Leppard and Allen did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The drummer was in town to perform in a Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday. The rock bands are in the midst of The World Tour, their joint venture, which kicked off last month and will conclude in August, spanning North America and Latin America.

