Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre announce Las Vegas show together, plus a new version of 'Lost in Your Eyes'

80s pop icons Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre announced Wednesday that this summer, they will be headlining a three-night show at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas will see the "Foolish Beat" singer and the New Kids on the Block member run through their collective catalog of smash hits, including the duet version of Gibson's "Lost in Your Eyes" they do (which is also getting a studio version remake out June 4).

The show will run from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting May 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre perform together in Cincinnati, OH. | Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Referencing the tour she did with NKOTB in 2019, Gibson says "It was Joey's idea to duet together on The Mixtape Tour which led us here to these live shows which I couldn't be more thrilled about! Joey and I share a love of igniting a crowd with a blend of classic entertainment and modern-day sounds. We both come from teen stardom and Broadway and have endured through all the pop culture trends which gives us incredible professional chemistry. As a decade long resident of Las Vegas, I am so excited to do my first ever limited engagement with Joey McIntyre at such an incredible venue!"

McIntyre adds, "I am so excited to perform on a live stage again. And to do it in Vegas with someone who I admire and share so much history with is the perfect way to get back to doing what we love!"

Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas will have a presale for the artist fan club members beginning Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m. PT, a presale for Citi cardmembers beginning Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. PT, and a presale for Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers beginning Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Once those end Thursday, May 13 at 10 p.m. PT, the tickets open to the general public the following day at 10 a.m. PT.

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre Credit: Live Nation