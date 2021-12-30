Documents show Wesley Carr wrote a senior member of the royal household urging it to include a performance of the singer's "Candle in the Wind" at the service.

Elton John's powerful performance at Princess Diana's funeral might never have happened had it not been for one man's request.

New government documents released by the National Archives reveal that Buckingham Palace received a personal note from the Dean of Westminster pleading with it to allow the musician to sing a reimagined version of his hit song "Candle in the Wind" at Princess Diana's service in 1997, after her death in a car crash in Paris.

Sir Elton John signing 'Candle In The Wind' at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales Sir Elton John performs 'Candle in the Wind' at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. | Credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The Very Rev. Dr. Wesley Carr, who was dean between 1997 and 2006 and officiated at the Westminster Abbey funeral service, urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by the English singer and friend of the princess, Reuters reports.

"This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness," wrote Carr in his note. "It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented."

He continued, "I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by [composer Andrew] Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate. Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful."

The documents also show that John's 1970 ballad "Your Song" was considered first, but Carr noted that John had rewritten the lyrics to "Candle in the Wind" and that it was already "being widely played and sung throughout the nation" and therefore would feel "imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved."

The dean also wrote, "If it were thought the words too sentimental (although that is by no means a bad thing given the national mood), they need not be printed — only sung."

Westminster Abbey put a solo saxophonist on standby to perform the song as a "very second best shot" in case the Palace refused to allow John to perform.

John went on to deliver a touching rendition of "Candle in the Wind," originally written in 1973 in honor of Marilyn Monroe, with revised lyrics dedicated to "England's Rose" during the service, which was watched by 2.5 billion people. The single of the new version, "Candle in the Wind 1997," went on to sell 33 million copies worldwide.

No documents showing how the Palace responded to Carr's plea or that it had any initial reservations have been released.

EW has reached out to representatives for the royal family and Elton John for comment.