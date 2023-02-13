David Jolicoeur, Trugoy the Dove from iconic hip hop trio De La Soul, dies at 54

David Jolicoeur, a member of the iconic hip hop trio De La Soul, has died at the age of 54.

The group's publicist Tony Ferguson confirmed the death to EW on Sunday, but further details, including a cause of death or when Jolicoeur passed, were not immediately specified; however, Jolicoeur, who performed under the stage name Trugoy the Dove, openly discussed his struggles with congestive heart failure in recent years, including in the group's 2018 music video for "Royalty Capes."

De La Soul recently participated in this year's crowd-pleasing Grammys hip-hop tribute at the Feb. 5 ceremony, though Jolicoeur did not join fellow members Kelvin Mercer and Vincent Mason, who perform under the stage names Posdnuos and Maseo, respectively.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: David Jolicoeur AKA Trugoy the Dove of the band De La Soul visits 'Sway in the Morning' with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios on June 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) David Jolicoeur, also known as Trugoy the Dove, of De La Soul | Credit: Matthew Eisman/Getty

The hip hop trio formed in 1988 in the Amityville area of Long Island, New York and burst into the scene with their debut 1989 album Three Feet High and Rising, which featured classic tracks such as "Buddy" and "Me Myself and I." De La Soul has been hailed for introducing rap to a broader audience, with Jolicoeur's lyricisms and word play helping cement the trio's legendary status on music charts and within the wider culture.

Other albums include De La Soul is Dead, Stakes is High, Buhloone Mindstate, The Grind Date, and And the Anonymous Nobody. The group was best known for their use of eclectic samplings, such as old TV show recordings, which resulted in decades-long legal troubles that prevented several of their albums from releasing on streaming due to copyright issues. At long last, the dispute was resolved last year, and the group confirmed just last month that their first six albums would arrive on streamers on March 3.

"It's been 20 plus years overdue, but finally, we are here," Maseo said in a statement.