The Foo Fighters frontman continues to celebrate Hanukkah with covers of songs by Jewish artists.

'Tis the season — for Amy Winehouse!

Violet Grohl teamed up with her father, Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl, this week to perform a cover of the late soul singer's "Take the Box." The 15-year-old's rendition of the track came on night 5 of her dad and producer Greg Kurstin's (Foo Fighters, Adele) second annual Hanukkah Sessions series.

Kurstin x Grohl: The Hanukkah Sessions 2021: Night Five (Featuring Violet Grohl) Violet Grohl performed a cover of Amy Winehouse's 'Take the Box' for Hanukkah. | Credit: Foo Fighters/YouTube

Back in 2020, the Foo frontman and Kurstin promised to cover songs by Jewish artists as a way to celebrate the Festival Of Lights. Since then, the duo has taken on tracks by Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Barry Manilow, and Van Halen.

On Thursday, Violet joined the fray, lending lead vocals on the cut from Winehouse's debut album, Frank.

Amy WINEHOUSE Amy Winehouse | Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

"Despite this song's mention of a 'Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,' it's common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish," wrote Grohl Sr. to introduce the cover on the Foo Fighters' YouTube channel. "Gone far too soon...Ms. Amy Winehouse and 'Take the Box.'"

This isn't the first time Violet has collaborated with her father. In August, she sang lead vocals during the Foo Fighters' headline set at Lollapalooza.

Watch Violet's cover of "Take the Box" above.

