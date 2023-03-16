The iconic 1984 Talking Heads concert film from director Jonathan Demme has been remastered in a new 4K edition.

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and film studio A24 recently wrapped a fruitful collaboration on Oscars juggernaut Everything Everywhere All at Once, culminating in an Academy Award nomination for Byrne's contribution to the film's soundtrack.

Now, their working relationship veers in a different direction, as the studio announced on Thursday that they'll be bringing the Talking Heads' seminal 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense back to theaters in a new 4K remaster, officially confirming what Byrne told EW in a recent interview.

"If the suit still fits..." the studio teased on its official social media accounts, alongside a new video of Byrne going to a dry cleaners to pick up the big suit he so memorably wore in Stop Making Sense.

As you can see in the below clip, the suit does still fit.

Directed by the late Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense is often heralded as the greatest concert film of all time. Featuring footage from the band's tour in support of 1983's Speaking in Tongues, the film features memorable performances of "Psycho Killer," "Girlfriend Is Better," and "This Must Be the Place," the latter of which finds Byrne dancing with a lamp.

Along with Mitski and Son Lux, Byrne co-wrote "This is a Life" for Everything Everywhere, and performed it at the Oscars on Sunday night. In a recent interview with EW, Byrne explained what drew him to the multiverse-hopping film.

David Byrne in Stop Making Sense suit David Byrne puts the big suit back on in a new promotional video for A24's theatrical rerelease of 'Stop Making Sense' | Credit: A24

"I knew their previous films, but the Daniels felt obliged to convince me, so they sent a link to a rough cut, and I was blown away, even though it didn't have lots of the effects and this and that yet," Byrne said. "I just thought, 'Oh my God, this is really insane. It's wonderful.'"

In the same conversation, Byrne wondered what kind of merchandising possibilities A24 might explore for the rerelease.

"I've been sending them little trinkets and things that I have in storage and going, 'Here's some stuff that's been around; this might be an inspiration for you,'" he said.

No specific dates have been announced for the Stop Making Sense rerelease, but it's planned for this year.

