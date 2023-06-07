Alexandria Zahra Jones, daughter of the late rock legend and supermodel Iman, shared the tender childhood moment with fans.

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues: David Bowie's daughter has shared a sweet throwback video featuring the late rock legend dancing with her to a nursery rhyme.

Alexandria Zahra Jones, the 22-year-old daughter of Bowie and supermodel Iman, posted the clip, which her mother captured, to Instagram Tuesday. The video begins with Jones standing on the feet of the English singer-songwriter, who can then be heard singing along to the music as his daughter twirls around the room.

"My forever sunshine," Jones captioned the post.

Bowie (born David Jones) also has a son, Duncan Jones, with his first wife, Angie, whom he was married to between 1970 and 1980. The music icon married Iman in 1992 and the two remained together until his 2016 death from liver cancer at the age of 69.

His daughter previously paid homage to him on the seventh anniversary of his passing in January, sharing a video on Instagram of the two of them playing the piano.

Earlier this week, Iman also remembered her late husband, posing for a photo in the pool at the same Bali spot where she and Bowie honeymooned three decades ago, in 1992.

"June 1992, honeymoon, Bali. January 2023, Bali #BowieForever," she captioned the post.

The supermodel has said she has no plans to remarry following Bowie's death. "I still feel married," she told PEOPLE in 2021. "Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said, 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'"

David Bowie and Iman during 2002 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards - Backstage and Audience at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

"There are days that are harder than others, but the memories are not all sad," Iman said. "The memories are now of how great it was. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me."

"Through my memory," she added, "my love lives."

