"When I see your tears, it brings me to tears," Grohl wrote.

Dave Grohl is feeling the love as he and Foo Fighters begin a new era.

In a handwritten note posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the frontman thanked fans for their outpouring of support and emotion at the band's first live shows since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Foo Fighters began touring in late May and currently have dates scheduled through January 2024. The tour marks their first time playing together, apart from a handful of Hawkins tribute shows, in more than a year.

"Hey, it's been awhile…" Grohl began his note. "Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us."

He continued: "Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we've always done this together."

Grohl hasn't been shy about expressing the challenges and the joys of hitting the road again in the wake of Hawkins' death at 50. Last month the band paid tribute to their late drummer by bringing Hawkins' 17-year-old son, Shane, out to play the drums on "I'll Stick Around."

"How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world?" Grohl asked the audience while the band headlined the Boston Calling music festival. Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to play the festival last year but pulled out following Hawkins' death, canceling all their planned tour dates.

As Shane left the stage, Grohl shouted him out, saying, "Shane Hawkins, everybody! Thank you, Shane! What a little badass, that mother, give him a f---ing big round of applause. He's a badass out there!"

In addition to his stint at Boston Calling, Shane took a spot behind the drum kit during Foo Fighters' performance of "My Hero" during the band's London tribute concert in honor of his dad last September.

Josh Freese is currently serving as the band's drummer, joining Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee on tour.

"It's different now," Grohl told fans at the Boston Calling show. "To see you and sing these songs to you, a lot of them mean something new now."

Foo Fighters' next show is June 14 in Rogers, Ark.