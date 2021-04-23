Hear Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and daughter Violet cover X classic 'Nausea'

Sickeningly good.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has teamed up once again with teenage daughter Violet Grohl for a new cover. The father-daughter combo just released their version of "Nausea," originally a song from legendary Los Angeles punk band X, whose frontwoman is Exene Cervenka.

Dave and Violet churned out a faithful version of the anthemic-track, which was first released on X's debut album, Los Angeles, in 1980. Listen to the song below:

The punk classic is the latest cover from the family pair. In January 2020, Violet joined her dad, the other surviving members of Nirvana – Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear – and Beck and St. Vincent onstage performing "Heart-Shaped Box" at the Art of Elysium's Heaven gala. The teenager also did some backing vocals on the song "Making a Fire," from Foo Fighters' 2021 album, Medicine at Midnight, her dad previously told the BBC.

Dave and Violet Grohl Nausea Credit: Nasty Little Man

In 2018, Dave and Violet made headlines when, as a pre-teen, she joined her dad to cover Adele's "When We Were Young" at a benefit at the Fox Theater in Oakland for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.