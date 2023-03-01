Grohl lent a hand, and a giant smoker, to Hope the Mission as it tries to raise money to open several family shelters.

Dave Grohl cooked for over 24 hours for hundreds of homeless people in the middle of a storm

Dave Grohl, noted Foo Fighter, low-key food provider.

The rock frontman made a surprise visit with some friends and his giant smoker last week Wednesday to cook hundreds of dinners for the Hope the Mission shelters.

The Mission's director of development Grace Ancheta confirmed to EW that Grohl arrived on Feb. 22 and cooked for over 24 hours in the middle of a storm, providing 450 dinners for several of the Mission's shelters. He then stayed to serve food to everyone at Hope the Mission's Trebek Center in Los Angeles.

Dave Grohl cooking for hundreds of people at a homeless shelter

Hope the Mission's founder and CEO Ken Craft and president and CFO Rowan Vansleve have been out running 350 miles from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to raise the last $350K needed to open three family shelters. They are currently in day 12 of the run, which they estimate will take about 21 days.

Vansleve shared a video of Grohl giving a shoutout encouraging him and Craft on their run, along with photos of Grohl getting his epic smoke on.

"And in the middle of our 350 mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters," Vansleve captioned his post. "Not only did [he] wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms."

"Nothing but love and respect for Dave," he added.

Dave Grohl's smoker

Dave Grohl cooking for Hope the Mission

Dave Grohl admiring a mighty brisket

Dave Grohl digging in to help at Hope the Mission

Dave Grohl cooking for Hope the Mission

Dave Grohl cooking for Hope the Mission

Dave Grohl, on slicing brisket

Reps for Dave Grohl did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.