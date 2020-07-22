Listen to Dave Grohl blast Trump administration in defense of teachers

Legendary rocker Dave Grohl is taking a stand against the Trump administration in support of teachers on Wednesday. As the conversation about reopening schools for fall term across the United States continues to evolve, the former Nirvana rocker and current Foo Fighters frontman stands firm in the thought that educators "deserve a plan, not a trap."

In the inaugural audio episode of "Dave's True Stories," he takes a dive into his experience being raised by a teacher who dedicated more than 30 years of her life in the classroom. And why it's important that our government show those like mom, Virginia Grohl, the respect that they deserve, especially during a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 140k Americans to date.

Image zoom Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

"When it comes to the daunting and evermore politicized question of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, the worry for our children is paramount," Grohl says in the episode titled "In Defense of Our Teachers." "Yet, teachers are also confronted with a whole new set of dilemmas that most people would not consider. 'There's so much more to be addressed than just opening the doors and sending them back home,' my mother tells me over the phone. Now, 82 and retired, she runs down a list of concerns based on her 35 years of experience. Masks and distancing, temperature checks, crowded bussing, crowded hallways, sports, air conditioning systems, lunchrooms, public restrooms, janitorial staff. Most schools already struggle from a lack of resources. How could they possibly afford the mountain of safety measures that will need to be in place?"

He adds, "Remote learning is an inconvenient and hopefully temporary solution. But as much as Donald Trump's conductorless orchestra would love to see the country prematurely open schools in the name of rosy optics, ask a science teacher what they think about White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's comment that science should not stand in the way. It would be foolish to do so at the expense of our children, teachers, and schools.

Listen to the full episode in the video above.