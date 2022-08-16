Darius Campbell Danesh, Pop Idol star and West End actor, dies at 41

Darius Campbell Danesh, who starred in multiple West End musical productions and placed third in the U.K. talent show Pop Idol back in 2002, has died, per the BBC. He was 41.

The Scottish performer, who rose to fame after he auditioned for the 2001 talent series Popstars by singing Britney Spears' 1998 single "Baby One More Time," died on Aug. 11 after he was found unresponsive in his Rochester, Minn., apartment, the outlet reported.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," Danesh's family shared in a statement, per the BBC. "Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office."

Darius Campbell 'Pop Idol' star Darius Campbell Danesh has died at 41. | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

While a cause of death was not revealed, the family explained there were "no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances" surrounding Danesh's passing and that "the cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue."

They added, "We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

After finishing third on the reality talent show Pop Idol back in 2002, Danesh went on to release his U.K. chart-topping single "Colourblind" that July. The same year, he released his first album, titled Dive In, and a follow-up record titled Live Twice in 2004.

Danesh starred in multiple West End productions throughout his life, including the popular musicals Funny Girl, Gone With the Wind, Guys and Dolls and Chicago opposite America Ferrera.

Danesh was married to actress Natasha Henstridge for two years beginning in 2011.