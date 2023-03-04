Look at us now: Daisy Jones & the Six become first fictional band to top the iTunes Charts
Daisy Jones & the Six (TV series)
- TV Show
The cast of Daisy Jones & the Six might just be asking themselves, "How did we get here?"
The '70s rockers from Prime Video's new series of the same name have officially become the first fictional band to top the iTunes Charts with the release of their album Aurora. The "Let Me Down Easy" crooners hit No. 1 on the charts Thursday.
Reese Witherspoon, an executive producer for the faux rockumentary, took to social media to share the good news. "WOW!!" she tweeted. "Look what YOU did??!" Fellow EP Will Graham (A League of Their Own) added, "This is so cool! Congratulations to the #DaisyJonesAndTheSix team and [Blake Mills]!"
Mills — who helped write and produce the imaginary group's 11-track album with help from collaborators Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne — simply wrote, "WILD." Riley Keough, who plays titular rocker Daisy Jones, also shared the news in an Instagram Story.
World-famous rockers Daisy Jones & the Six — consisting of members Daisy Jones (Keough), Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitetree), and Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon) — were first depicted in the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
In the novel, the author described Aurora as a "good-time" album from the very first listen. "It's an album you can play at a party. It's an album you get high to. It's an album you can play as you're speeding down the highway," she wrote. "For every moment of your life, in 1978, Aurora could play in the background. And from the moment it was released, it was a juggernaut."
To bring Aurora off the page and into everyone's eardrums, the show's actors attended rock camp to learn their instruments, with some of them playing for the very first time. Their musical odyssey culminated with a rollicking performance in front of 100 Prime Video executives before they began filming.
"It was a strange experience," Claflin told EW. "It was the first time we were all in costume together, and we were on a stage. And at the last minute, they were like, 'Oh, can you also introduce each song and do some banter between each number?'"
Keough credited the concert with helping the band grow into full-fledged stars. "We got to a place where we were like, 'Wow, I can't believe we can get through the whole set and not mess anything up,'" she said. "There was a moment in the beginning where we were thinking we were going to have to fake a lot of these things. The fact that we were able to do it for real — we impressed ourselves."
As for what's next for the Six? Well, Camilla Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin have all hinted that they'd be down to take Aurora on tour. So maybe one day fans will be able to hear "The River" live rather than just in their headphones.
Daisy Jones & the Six episodes 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes drop Fridays.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments