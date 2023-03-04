The imaginary rockers from Prime Video's new series released their album Aurora this week.

Look at us now: Daisy Jones & the Six become first fictional band to top the iTunes Charts

The '70s rockers from Prime Video's new series of the same name have officially become the first fictional band to top the iTunes Charts with the release of their album Aurora. The "Let Me Down Easy" crooners hit No. 1 on the charts Thursday.

Reese Witherspoon, an executive producer for the faux rockumentary, took to social media to share the good news. "WOW!!" she tweeted. "Look what YOU did??!" Fellow EP Will Graham (A League of Their Own) added, "This is so cool! Congratulations to the #DaisyJonesAndTheSix team and [Blake Mills]!"

Mills — who helped write and produce the imaginary group's 11-track album with help from collaborators Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne — simply wrote, "WILD." Riley Keough, who plays titular rocker Daisy Jones, also shared the news in an Instagram Story.

In the novel, the author described Aurora as a "good-time" album from the very first listen. "It's an album you can play at a party. It's an album you get high to. It's an album you can play as you're speeding down the highway," she wrote. "For every moment of your life, in 1978, Aurora could play in the background. And from the moment it was released, it was a juggernaut."

Daisy Jones & the Six Sam Claflin (Billy), Suki Waterhouse (Karen), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie), Will Harrison (Graham), and Sebastian Chacon (Warren) perform as Daisy Jones & the Six | Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

To bring Aurora off the page and into everyone's eardrums, the show's actors attended rock camp to learn their instruments, with some of them playing for the very first time. Their musical odyssey culminated with a rollicking performance in front of 100 Prime Video executives before they began filming.

"It was a strange experience," Claflin told EW. "It was the first time we were all in costume together, and we were on a stage. And at the last minute, they were like, 'Oh, can you also introduce each song and do some banter between each number?'"

Keough credited the concert with helping the band grow into full-fledged stars. "We got to a place where we were like, 'Wow, I can't believe we can get through the whole set and not mess anything up,'" she said. "There was a moment in the beginning where we were thinking we were going to have to fake a lot of these things. The fact that we were able to do it for real — we impressed ourselves."

As for what's next for the Six? Well, Camilla Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin have all hinted that they'd be down to take Aurora on tour. So maybe one day fans will be able to hear "The River" live rather than just in their headphones.

Daisy Jones & the Six episodes 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes drop Fridays.

