Daft Punk announce split after nearly three decades with explosive 'Epilogue' video

Daft Punk, the influential French electronic music duo, are officially disbanding nearly 28 years after forming in Paris in 1993. But, at least, they're going out with a literal bang.

The group released a video titled "Epilogue" on Monday morning that sees the pair, known outside of their performance personas as Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, walking side by side in the desert. One of them takes off his leather jacket to reveal a detonation device strapped to his back. His bandmate presses a button before he walks away to explode. A title card follows with the years "1993-2021."

Kathryn Frazier, Daft Punk's longtime publicist as the owner of the firm BIZ 3, confirmed to EW that the video is meant to announce the group's disbanding. No other information was offered at this time.

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo first met in school in Paris in 1987, and formed the indie rock band named Darling. As Daft Punk, they received six Grammy Awards and 12 nominations over the years. Their first nomination came in 1997 in the Best Dance Recording category with "Da Funk." Their first win came in 2008 for Best Dance Recording with "Harder Better Faster Stronger."

Random Access Memories, released in 2013 with the hit track "Get Lucky," featuring Pharrell Williams, marked the group's first album to score No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.