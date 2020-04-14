Rapper DaBaby is releasing his new project 'Blame It On Baby' on Friday

Image zoom Brad Barket/Getty Images

North Carolina rapper DaBaby announced Tuesday that he will be releasing a new project this week titled Blame It On Baby.

The "VIBEZ" performer's tweets make it unclear whether the new release will be an album, EP, or just a single, with the closest clue being a CD emoji.

However, one of the producers DaBaby works with, Foreign Teck, did respond to the announcement by saying he has a song on it, implying Blame It On Baby will likely be closer to an album.

If so, Blame It On Baby will be DaBaby's first full-length release since his breakout 2019, in which he put out two albums, Baby on Baby and Kirk, that featured hits "SUGE" and "BOP" respectively.

The charismatic rapper is one of the biggest stars to come out of last year, but has only come into hot water with fans recently after video footage of him appearing to hit a female fan circulated. (He apologized via social media after the incident took place.) She is currently suing him for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and other damages.

DaBaby's new project Blame It On Baby will be out on Friday.

