Where's DaBeef? Here's why DaBaby and JoJo Siwa are trending together

DaBaby and JoJo Siwa — the crossover that no one expected and many are still trying to figure out.

Twitter was abuzz after the rapper seemingly dissed the 17-year-old dancer and social media star in his "Beatbox Freestyle," released Friday. The song, which also referenced other figures like Stevie Wonder and T.I., had DaBaby rapping "Turn me up, n----s gon' see why/N---a, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch)."

Plenty of people were confused about the nod, given that the two stars run in different circles (guess which one runs a hairbow empire?) and have never publicly interacted with one another.

"YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME S---??? 🧐 🤔 WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT?" Desus and Mero's The Kid Mero tweeted on Sunday.

Another user wrote, "Why is DaBaby beefing with a 17 year old girl like bruh you could've name dropped anyone else 😂Why JoJo Siwa"

Most people didn't seem to take the situation too seriously, but joked that Siwa, whose reported 5'9" stature makes her an inch or two taller than DaBaby, could absolutely "stomp on" the artist if they really had beef.

Other Twitter users, like O'Shay Neal, defended the "Rockstar" rapper, saying the Siwa line was only a play on words and not a diss. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk, so his "JoJo Siwa" lyric was apparently supposed to mean "Jonathan see why."

In a string of tweets on Sunday, the rapper clarified the Siwa reference and addressed the star.

"@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂" he tweeted. "Don't let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝"

When one commenter wrote "I don't 'Siwa' they so mad at you," DaBaby responded, "I don't 'Siwa' they so mad either."

Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, has not officially commented on "Beatbox Freestyle." However, it appears she's aware of the track, as she liked creator Amanda Cerny's tweet on Sunday that corrected the "bitch" lyric to "'boss' bitch*".

So there it is, five minutes of your life that you can't get back. You're welcome!

