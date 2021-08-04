See the full list of festivals, events, and businesses that have cut ties with DaBaby after his recent controversial comments about HIV/AIDS.

Everyone who has dropped DaBaby after his homophobic remarks

DaBaby has been put in time-out.

Following his homophobic and factually inaccurate comments about people living with HIV and AIDS, the 29-year-old rapper has taken a dramatic career hit as high-profile events and business ventures, including Chicago's Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, have dropped him from their schedules.

DaBaby DaBaby has been dropped from multiple music events since his homophobic remarks. | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The reaction to DaBaby's remarks, made on July 25 at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, also included intense social media pushback from fans, as well as statements from longtime LGBTQIA+ community members and allies like GLAAD, Madonna, Elton John, Jonathan Van Ness, and the performer's "Levitating" collaborator Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, 11 national LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS organizations released an open letter to the rapper on Wednesday in which they request a private meeting with him to discuss the facts about HIV and offer him a long-term opportunity to share his education with his fans.

"We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology," the statement reads. "However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities."

During his set at the Florida-based event, DaBaby seemingly praised male attendees for not "sucking d---," after saying: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

He offered a pseudo-apology for his remarks last week in his "Giving What It's Supposed to Give" music video, which included a title card that read: "Don't fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you."

He followed that attempt at a mea culpa this week with a lengthier response on Instagram, calling his comments about HIV/AIDS "misinformed."

Here, a list of all the festivals and businesses that have cut ties with DaBaby following the controversy:

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Multiple outlets have reported that DaBaby will no longer be performing at the popular iHeartRadio Music Festival in Nevada.

Austin City Limits

The Texas festival announced DaBaby had been removed from its lineup in a brief statement on Twitter, adding that a new addition to the lineup would be announced soon.

Governors Ball

Founders Entertainment, the company behind the long-running New York City–based event, removed DaBaby from its lineup, adding in a statement that it "does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind," especially as it celebrates "the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world."

Day N Vegas

The Nevada festival dropped DaBaby from its slate just over a week after his Rolling Loud set, replacing his scheduled set with a new one from Roddy Ricch.

Lollapalooza

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight," festival reps said in a statement confirming that DaBaby's planned set had been switched for a performance by Young Thug.

Boohoo Man brand ambassador deal

The apparel brand Boohoo Man released a statement condemning DaBaby's "use of homophobic language" and confirmed that it "will no longer be working" with the performer: "Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe."

