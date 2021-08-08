DaBaby deletes Instagram apology to LGBTQ+ community for homophobic remarks

The rapper initially wrote, "I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important."

DaBaby DaLeted DaApology.

Just a week after posting a lengthy mea culpa for his homophobic remarks during last month's Rolling Loud Miami set, DaBaby appears to have taken down the statement from his Instagram page.

In the now-deleted post, the rapper wrote, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

A representative for DaBaby did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Shortly after making the initial comments at the music festival, where he was heard telling the audience "if you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up," celebrities such as Madonna, Questlove, and Elton John slammed DaBaby for his remarks, leading the rapper to be removed from his headlining acts at Lollapalooza and Governors Ball Festival.

As the backlash continued, the rapper defended himself in a series of posts on Instagram before posting apologies on his social media accounts, including addressing his comments in a music video. (A title card appears at the end of the video for his song "Giving What It's Supposed to Give" saying "don't fight hate with hate" and "my apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.")

DaBaby's apology from Aug. 2 is still visible on his Twitter page, where he'd written, "What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

Eleven organizations working in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment penned a private letter to the rapper last week about his comments, writing, "at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical."

GLAAD associate director Dashawn Usher added, "DaBaby and all Americans must learn the truth about HIV and work towards defeating the stigma that keeps people from HIV prevention and life-saving treatment that allows them to live long and healthy lives, and not transmit HIV. DaBaby can be a powerful and influential voice where Black Americans need it most. We urge him to learn the facts and use his platform to share the truth that can save lives."