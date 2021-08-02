DaBaby apologizes again for 'hurtful and triggering' homophobic comments

"I knew education on this is important," the rapper wrote in a new statement he posted to Instagram after his Lollapalooza and Governors Ball sets were canceled.

The rapper (real name: Jonathan Kirk) posted a new statement on Instagram on Monday, an improvement over the tweet he wrote last week referring to the remarks about the LGBTQ community and HIV/AIDs he made onstage at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

DaBaby DaBaby | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," DaBaby wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

The rapper continued, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

Last Sunday during his set at Rolling Loud music festival, DaBaby said into the microphone, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up... Fellas, if you ain't sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

DaBaby made his first apology last Tuesday on Twitter, although many critics thought it wasn't enough. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾," the artist wrote. "But the LGBT community… I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

The artist also seemed address his homophobic comments when he dropped a music video on Wednesday for "Giving What It's Supposed to Give." At one point in the video DaBaby holds up a sign that reads "AIDS" and raps, "B----, we like AIDS, I'm on your ass, we on your ass, b----, we won't go 'way." During its end credits, a title card appears with the messages "don't fight hate with hate" and "my apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you."