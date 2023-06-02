The musician cowrote hits for the Ronettes, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and many more.

Cynthia Weil, the Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated songwriter behind hits like the Righteous Brothers' "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again," has died.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Cynthia Weil, an indelible and unforgettable voice of American popular music," reads a statement from her representative provided to EW. "Her important contributions to American songwriting over the past five decades will remain with us for always, as will the memory of this truly great artist. May her memory be a blessing."

Weil died June 1 at the age of 82, reports the Associated Press.

Her daughter, Dr. Jenn Mann, shared a statement through publicist Sarah Schlief with Deadline, saying, "My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother, and wife our family could ever ask for. She was my best friend, confidante, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music."

Alongside her husband, Barry Mann, Weil cowrote dozens of hit songs for the likes of the Righteous Brothers, the Ronettes, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and many more. Some of her biggest hits include "Don't Know Much," "Here You Come Again," "On Broadway," and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," which music rights organization BMI credits as the most-played song on radio and television of the 20th century. The song found renewed life when it was featured in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun.

Weil and Mann also wrote songs for movies, most notably "Somewhere Out There," which appeared in the 1986 animated film An American Tail and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

As a writing team, Weil and Mann were nominated for six Grammys and won two. They also won the National Academy of Songwriters Life Achievement Award, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987. Weil was the first woman to win the Ahmet Ertegun Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor for non-performing music professionals.

Cynthia Weil Cynthia Weil | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Cynthia Weil was born Oct. 18, 1940 in New York City. Her songwriting prowess, which she displayed from a young age, led to a collaboration with Barry Mann, whom she married in 1961.

The couple met while they were part of the 1960s Brill Building songwriters group, who were instrumental in the early days of rock & roll. Their main competitors were Carole King and Gerry Goffin, who also became close friends. Their friendship and extraordinary output was chronicled in Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Weil and Mann's first hit was 1961's "Bless You," sung by Tony Orlando. It was quickly followed by the Crystals' "Uptown." They also penned the Ronettes' "Walking in the Rain," Paul Revere and the Raiders' "Kicks" and "Hungry," and the Righteous Brothers "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration." One of their biggest hits of the era was 1963's "On Broadway," recorded by the Drifters.

The pair continued to chart over the decades with songs such as Parton's "Here You Come Again," Quincy Jones' "Just Once," and Hanson's "I Will Come to You."

In addition to "Somewhere Out There," their work for the big screen included songs for A Troll in Central Park, Troy, and the title song for 1989's Christmas Vacation.

Weil and Mann also created and played music for the 2004 musical revue They Wrote That?, while Weil wrote the novel I'm Glad I Did in 2015, a mystery set in 1963.

Weil is survived by Mann and their daughter.