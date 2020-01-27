From Chrissy and John to Joe and Sophie: The cutest couples on the Grammys 2020 red carpet
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Amidst the sadness hanging over the 2020 Grammys, all of music's biggest couples showered the red carpet with a bit of love. Here, Nick and Priyanka only have eyes for each other.
Kevin & Danielle Jonas
The oldest Jonas showed his brothers how red carpet PDA is done.
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Turner is attending her first Grammy Awards tonight to support her husband.
Sean Larkin & Lana Del Rey
Del Rey and her new boyfriend, Larkin, made their red carpet debut.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The supermodel and her Tokio Hotel guitarist husband showed us what a couple with amazing hair is supposed to look like.
Keyshia Ka'Oir & Gucci Mane
Bow down to Ka'Oir's bow and this dynamic couple's all-black 'fits.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Orange you glad Teigen and Legend showed up to the Grammys?
Catherine Shepherd & Brandi Carlile
Partners who rock powersuits together, stay together.
Craig Dillingham & Tanya Tucker
Country legend Tucker planted a kiss on her boyfriend, Dillingham.
Quavo & Saweetie
Quavo couldn't help but show his main squeeze some major PDA.
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid
Lipa and her model boyfriend looked runway ready.
Luis Fonsi & Águeda López
Fonsi and his wife made sure to bring some sparkle to the carpet.
James Blake & Jameela Jamil
The Good Place star's boyfriend, musician James Blake, didn't walk away with a Grammy, but that didn't stop the pair from slaying the carpet.
Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell
Billie Eilish's big brother gave his girlfriend a smooch on the carpet.
Chanel Dijon & DJ Mustard
Dijon and Mustard are a match made in heaven.