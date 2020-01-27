From Chrissy and John to Joe and Sophie: The cutest couples on the Grammys 2020 red carpet

By Andrea Wurzburger
January 26, 2020 at 09:47 PM EST

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Amidst the sadness hanging over the 2020 Grammys, all of music's biggest couples showered the red carpet with a bit of love. Here, Nick and Priyanka only have eyes for each other.

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

The oldest Jonas showed his brothers how red carpet PDA is done.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner 

Turner is attending her first Grammy Awards tonight to support her husband.

Sean Larkin & Lana Del Rey

Del Rey and her new boyfriend, Larkin, made their red carpet debut.

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and her Tokio Hotel guitarist husband showed us what a couple with amazing hair is supposed to look like.

Keyshia Ka'Oir & Gucci Mane

Bow down to Ka'Oir's bow and this dynamic couple's all-black 'fits.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Orange you glad Teigen and Legend showed up to the Grammys?

Catherine Shepherd & Brandi Carlile

Partners who rock powersuits together, stay together.

Craig Dillingham & Tanya Tucker

Country legend Tucker planted a kiss on her boyfriend, Dillingham.

Quavo & Saweetie

Quavo couldn't help but show his main squeeze some major PDA.

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

Lipa and her model boyfriend looked runway ready.

Luis Fonsi & Águeda López

Fonsi and his wife made sure to bring some sparkle to the carpet.

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star's boyfriend, musician James Blake, didn't walk away with a Grammy, but that didn't stop the pair from slaying the carpet.

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish's big brother gave his girlfriend a smooch on the carpet.

Chanel Dijon & DJ Mustard

Dijon and Mustard are a match made in heaven.

