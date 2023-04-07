The singer shared a "singular, powerful photograph" of her late husband and "twin flame" nearly three decades after the Nirvana frontman died.

Courtney Love posts moving tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th anniversary of his death: 'We love & miss you'

Courtney Love shared a moving photo of her late husband, Kurt Cobain, as she remembered the Nirvana frontman on the 29th anniversary of his death.

"I love beautiful hands. It's the first thing I look at in another. I love that [it's] the only photograph of Kurt that [Michael Stipe] took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty," the 58-year-old Hole singer wrote in the caption of a black-and-white image showing Cobain's hands clasped together.

Love went on to praise the R.E.M. singer and godfather of her and Cobain's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, for seeing the beauty in the grunge icon's hands.

"Micheal saw these hands, these left-handed beautiful hands like a votive / a mudra, a shot [of] this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame," she continued. "It is one of the only images (or sounds / tastes, etc.) that makes me miss him deeply. But he chanted with me & often & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he's in an enlightened place..."

She finished the post with a simple message: "I & we love & miss you."

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (right) with wife Courtney Love Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain | Credit: Terry McGinnis/WireImage

Cobain died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound in April 1994 at the age of 27, less than two years after he and Love welcomed their daughter in August 1992 — the same year Love and Cobain married.

Before his death, Cobain released three studio albums with Nirvana between 1989 and 1993, including 1991's Nevermind, which included the band's classic hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

