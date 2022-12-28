Courtney Love calls Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey 'only 2 true musical geniuses' she's ever known

Kurt and Lana — that's Courtney Love's entire list of musical geniuses, if you ask her.

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the singer/songwriter identified her late husband Kurt Cobain and singer Lana Del Rey as the only two true musical geniuses she's ever personally known.

"They can Spielberg anything," the Hole lead singer told Maron. "[R.E.M.'s Michael] Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe [Armstrong], sure. But Lana? She's got a magic thing. And she's not even f---ed up!"

Love toured with Del Rey for six stops on her "Endless Summer" tour in 2015 and told Maron that Del Rey is an "actual, true, great friend."

"She's got the integrity Kurt had," Love said. "The only two people I know that I can say [that about]."

Kurt Cobain Courtney Love, Lana Del Rey Credit: Terry McGinnis/WireImage; Kevin Kane/Getty Images

She also told Maron that she introduced Del Rey to singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell when the two were killing time in Portland, and it changed Del Rey's "f---ing whole thing."

"My boomer rock critic friends are calling after Norman Rockwell, 'Hey your friend, she's pretty good,'" Love recalled. "And I said to her, 'Welcome to the Thunderdome, Ms. Del Rey.'"

Del Rey's hit singles include "Summertime Sadness," "West Coast," "Born to Die," and "Young and Beautiful" from Baz Lurhman's 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

Love also talked with Maron about her first new album since Hole's Nobody's Daughter in 2010. The likely opening track is inspired by the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial and is titled "Kill F--- Marry."

Cobain, the Nirvana frontman and the face of the '90s grunge alt-rock movement, died by suicide on April 5, 1994, at the age of 27.

Want more music news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.