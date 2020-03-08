Watch Courteney Cox and daughter Coco perform cover of Demi Lovato's 'Anyone'

Image zoom Araya Diaz/WireImage

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette might have a bright future in the music industry ahead of her.

The 15-year-old showed off her singing voice in a social media video shared by her proud mom on Saturday, where she sang a cover of Demi Lovato's Anyone. Cox didn't just sit idly on the sidelines admiring her only child, she provided the perfect piano accompaniment to really do the song justice.

"When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating," the former Friends star captioned the video posted on Instagram. "Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it."

The performance got the attention of many of Cox's famous friends, who shared their support of the pair in the comments section.

Laura Dern wrote, "GORGEOUS Coco." And Kate Hudson said, "Oh honey, her voice."

"Matchbox 20" frontman Rob Thomas added, "She's so grown!"

Cox has been feeling more comfortable sharing her love of the piano with her fans, which could be a direct influence from her boyfriend Johnny McDaid. She often gives McDaid, a singer-songwriter and member of the band Snow Patrol, a shoutout in her posts.

Related content: