The incident comes just days after the musician's self-titled new album hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Just days after hitting the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard singles and albums charts, rising country star Zach Bryan was arrested by police in his home state of Oklahoma on Thursday night. He has since bonded out of jail, according to a local news outlet.

Bryan confirmed on social media that he had a run-in with Oklahoma police during a road trip with his dog, and that emotions got the better of him.

Zach Bryan performs on the Palomino stage during the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. Zach Bryan | Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty Images

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," Bryan wrote on Twitter. "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

The Craig County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the incident.

Following that initial statement, Bryan shared a video message in which he elaborated on the situation. In the clip, Bryan claims that he was pulled over by local police a few days before the incident in question for going "four or five" miles over the speed limit. According to Bryan, the officer in the speeding incident asked not just for his license and registration, but also for his address. Being a famous musician, Bryan says he was reluctant to give out his address, which caused the officer to allegedly handcuff him and threaten to take him to jail. Bryan says he eventually gave up his address and claims the officer let him go with a warning.

On Thursday, Bryan claims it was his bodyguard who got pulled over. According to the musician, he circled around the block to wait for his bodyguard to speak with the cops so they could continue their road trip to Boston. When the situation dragged on, Bryan says he got out of his car to smoke a cigarette. He alleges that that's when this officer threatened to take him to jail.

Bryan, though, blames himself for what happened next. "Like a dumbass, I said, 'Take me to f---ing jail? What do you mean?'" Bryan said. "I get too lippy with him, he brings me over to his car. I just didn't help my situation at all. I felt like a child. It was ridiculous and immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been. It was my mistake."

This officer also allegedly handcuffed Bryan. After he complained about the discomfort, he and the officer got into an argument that Bryan claims resulted in him being actually taken to jail and booked. He said that everyone at the sheriff's office in Vinita was "super kind" and that he'll deal with the "legalities" of the situation when he returns home to Oklahoma.

"I just wanted to tell the story and get it out there before someone blew it out of proportion," Bryan concluded.

Bryan's eponymous new album was released on Aug. 25. Country superstar Kacey Musgraves guests on the lead single, "I Remember Everything."