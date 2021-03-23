Texas country singer Taylor Dee dies after rollover car crash

Taylor Dee, a rising country singer from Texas, has died following a car crash. She was 33.

Dee, born Taylor Dawn Carroll, died on March 14 due to injures she sustained in a rollover crash in Euless, Texas, CBS DFW reported. She was driving an SUV on State Highway 183 around 10:30 p.m when she may have missed the turn for her exit before slamming into a barrier, officials told the outlet.

The SUV rolled, hit an overhead sign, and ejected Dee from the vehicle, according to Euless police, who said she was not wearing a seat belt. Officials also noted a second person in the SUV had minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol played a part in the accident and the case remains under investigation, according to CBS DFW.

Dee's first single, "The Buzz," was released in June 2019 and played on several Texas radio stations, the outlet also reported. Many musicians who knew her grieved her passing.

"I first met Taylor in October 2018 but it felt as if we knew each other many lifetimes," songwriter Chad Roland told KURL8. "Since then we have played music, laughed, shared stories and a few secrets, wrote, cried, toured, prayed, and fought. Needless to say, we were close. We genuinely loved each other, and we hoped that love spilled into the music."

Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said Dee's death shocked the music community.

"Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people," she told KURL8. "In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously."

Dee is survived by a young son and daughter. A GoFundMe campaign raising money to help with funeral expenses has raised nearly $13,000 of its $15,000 goal.