R.E.M.'s 'It's the End of the World,' Fifth Harmony's 'Work From Home' get coronavirus bump

Well, at least someone is seeing some benefit from COVID-19.

Such thematically appropriate songs as R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," and Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" are seeing significant boosts in sales and streaming amid the coronavirus pandemic. The R.E.M. song, in particular, has surged in popularity, with a 482 percent bump in downloads and a 169 percent jump in U.S. streaming, according to Billboard.

Other songs seeing similar boosts include "Down With the Sickness" by Disturbed (up 3 percent in U.S. streams), "My Sharona" by the Knack — get it? 'Cause "my corona" — (up 28 percent), "Weird Al" Yankovic's parody "My Bologna" (up 52 percent) "Corona and Lime" by Shwayze (37 percent), "Corona" by the Minutemen (95 percent), "Isolation" by Joy Division (132 percent), and "Quarantined" by At the Drive-In (70 percent).

None of these songs have managed to climb the Hot 100 chart just yet, but last week, "It's the End of the World" and "I Will Survive" landed at No. 4 on the Hot Rock Songs and Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales charts, respectively.

As this period of social distancing continues, perhaps listeners will turn to songs about yearning to get outside. In other words, look for "Carolina in My Mind" to start climbing the charts.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

