All the best concerts to quaran-stream this weekend

Just because we're all stuck inside this weekend as self-quarantining and social distancing continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, that doesn't mean we have to miss out on live music. The novel coronavirus pandemic has inspired so many artists to livestream concerts, and this weekend has a schedule full of incredible shows to stream.

If you're wondering which performances to quaran-stream, have no fear: EW is here! We've rounded up all the best concert livestreams to check out this weekend, from pop to indie to EDM and more.

Twitch Stream Aid

The big event of the weekend takes place all day on Saturday, with the worlds of gaming, music, and sports coming together to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation. With artists ranging from Diplo (who is also streaming every night at 7 p.m. PT), OneRepublic, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Charlie Puth, All Time Low, Tinashe, and so many more, check out the full schedule as the party goes until 9 p.m. PT.

TIDAL

You can watch archived concert streams every day on this music service from 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT, and Saturday features deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more.

Ben Folds

Once a week, Folds is hosting Apartment Requests where he's, of course, taking requests from his apartment. Check it out on his Patreon on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. PT.

Jack Johnson

This Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. PT, Johnson will livestream a #TogetherAtHome living room concert in support of the World Health Organization. You can tune in on his Instagram.

Melissa Etheridge

The iconic singer/songwriter is continuing her daily livestreams on Saturday at 3 p.m. PT on Facebook.

Questlove

Questlove from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon will put on a slow jam from his home at 7 p.m. PT. Follow along on YouTube or Instagram.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

The married couple has been hosting livestreams throughout self-quarantine, performing songs and talking with fans. Follow along on her Instagram on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Ron Pope

The crooner is hosting another free acoustic show on Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT, and he's taking requests. Watch it on Facebook Live and Instagram.

London Symphony Orchestra

In the mood for something a little more classical? The London Symphony Orchestra is hosting a livestream performance of Sibelius Symphony No. 5. Watch it here, Sunday at noon PT.

Major Lazer

Get the party started on Sunday with Major Lazer's "A Very Lazer Sunday," streaming at 1 p.m. PT here.

Ben Gibbard

Death Cab for Cutie's Gibbard continues his Live from Home sessions on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT. Follow along on Facebook Live.

iHeart Living Room Concert for America

Elton John hosts the hour-long concert special that takes the place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The special will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and more, streamed from their own homes. Tune in at 6 p.m. PT Sunday on Fox.

