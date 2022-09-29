Coolio, Grammy-winning 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper and actor behind such '90s hits as the Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died. He was 59.
Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirmed news of Coolio's death to Rolling Stone, although his cause of death was not made public.
Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in 1963, Coolio first achieved success with his 1994 debut album It Takes a Thief, spawning the hit "Fantastic Voyage." Heavily sampling Lakeside's 1981 hit of the same name, "Fantastic Voyage" went platinum; in 2018, Chrysler used the song and Coolio in a commercial to promote their Pacifica minivan.
In 1995, Coolio appeared on the soundtrack to the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds with the hit "Gangsta's Paradise," this time sampling Stevie Wonder's "Pastime Paradise." One of the most successful rap songs of all time, it was the top song of 1995, spending three weeks at No. 1, and winning the 1996 Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.
Over the years, the song has been included in a number of "best of the '90s" lists and remains one of the most recognizable songs, even by Gen Z listeners. Coolio's second studio album, also titled Gangsta's Paradise, but released after the Dangerous Minds soundtrack, would become his best-selling album to date, moving two million copies and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.
Coolio would find it hard to replicate his success with "Gangsta's Paradise," though he recorded a total of eight studio albums through 2009. He also dabbled in acting, appearing in a number of films and TV shows, including Batman & Robin, Martin, The Nanny, Celebrity Big Brother, and All That. Famously, Coolio also recorded the theme song to Kenan & Kel.
