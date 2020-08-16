Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez responds to Cardi B's presidential endorsement with 'WAP' reference

Cardi B is encouraging Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) to run for president when she's eligible in 2024, and the New York congresswoman is showing the rapper some love in return.

In an Instagram Story post by AOC on Friday, she shared how she was affected by the unequal access to dental health care as she played Cardi's song "Bodak Yellow" in the background. The song is significant to her message since it features Cardi rapping about getting her teeth fixed after earning substantial income as an artist.

Ocasio-Cortez is also working on fixing her teeth by getting braces. She explained in her post how her retainer broke while she was in her 20s. As a working waitress at the time, she was unable to afford another one.

As Cardi fans flooded Twitter with the AOC's video, it caught the star's attention and led her to push the popular political figure to run for office when she turns 35.

"She better run for president when she turns 35," Cardi wrote.

The congresswoman saw the rapper's endorsement and replied by giving a nod to her latest hit track "WAP," a collaboration with fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

"Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Saturday.

The 30-year-old will just meet the presidential age requirement ahead of the 2024 election.