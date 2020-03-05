Freak out! Lady Gaga announces Chromatica Ball world tour

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out, Little Monsters, because Lady Gaga is blasting off on another world tour.

Mother Monster announced Thursday her six-city Chromatica Ball world tour, which kicks off this summer in support of her upcoming sixth studio album and its lead single, "Stupid Love."

Beginning in July, Gaga will play six stadiums around the globe, including stops in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and the New York City area.

The Chromatica Ball marks Gaga's first traveling concert since 2017's Joanne world tour, which the 33-year-old cut short in early 2018 after battling with chronic pain related to fibromyalgia. She later made her Las Vegas debut with the Enigma and Jazz and Piano residency shows, and adapted the former in February for her one-off Super Saturday Night performance in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Ahead of the tour, Gaga will drop the tour's parent album, Chromatica, on April 10, just over a month after she dropped her dance-pop comeback single "Stupid Love." In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gaga suggested the album — which contains production from her Joanne collaborator BloodPop, French DJ Tchami, and superstar producer Max Martin — will have fans "dancing" across a body of work that "healed" her and reflects her varied worldview as diverse as the chromatic scale in music.

"I put all of my heart, all my pain, all of my messages from the other realm and what they tell me to tell the world, I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, energetically, really pure," Gaga said of the LP. "I want people to dance and feel really happy. Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album... I said, 'I'd like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day."

Read on for a full list of Chromatica Ball tour dates. Tickets for the international dates go on sale beginning March 13, with domestic dates starting March 16. Fans and Citi cardholders can register for presale access on Gaga's website.

July 24 - Paris, FR (Stade De France)

July 30 - London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aug. 5 - Boston, MA (Fenway Park)

Aug. 9 - Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)

Aug. 14 - Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)

Aug. 19 - East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium)

