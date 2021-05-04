Governors Ball returns with Billie Eilish, Post Malone, more among 2021 lineup

The Governors Ball is back with an A-list lineup for its 10-year anniversary.

Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, and Post Malone will headline the music festival's comeback edition one year after the coronavirus pandemic nixed the annual event's 2020 set, with concerts set for the last weekend in September.

Citi Field in Queens will host over 60 acts across the three-day stretch, including DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Ellie Goulding, Phoebe Bridgers, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more.

The festival announced Tuesday that it's working in "close consultation with the City of New York" to follow all state and federal health guidelines for public gatherings.

"Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a press statement. "As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we're proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City's own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others."

Kicking off Friday, Sept. 24, the 2021 Governors Ball runs through Sunday, Sept. 26 in NYC. Tickets go on sale May 6. See the full lineup below.

governor's ball Credit: courtesy governor's ball