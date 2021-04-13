Concerts

Most Recent

Watch Adele help a man pull off a surprise proposal during One Night Only concert
The singer then serenaded them with her song 'Make You Feel My Love.'
David Byrne's American Utopia cast reflects on their Broadway return: 'It's been wonderful to be back'
Celine Dion postpones return to Las Vegas residency due to medical reasons
The iconic singer says she's heartbroken to delay the Nov. 5 opening of her new show in the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
10 things you see at a Rolling Stones show in 2021
It's a gas, gas, gas...
Watch Global Citizen Live featuring performances from Lizzo, Elton John, Demi Lovato, and more
The day of global unity calls on the world to fight hunger, the climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABBA unveil 2 new songs, announce upcoming album and virtual concert series during global livestream event
Here they go again! The Swedish pop quartet are set to return with 'Voyage,' their first record in 40 years.
Advertisement

More Concerts

The 11-year-old drummer who battled Dave Grohl joined Foo Fighters on stage to perform 'Everlong'
Nandi Bushell, whom the frontman called "the most badass drummer in the world," went head-to-head with him at a concert in Los Angeles this week.
Everyone who has dropped DaBaby after his homophobic remarks
Festivals, events, business partners, and radio stations have all cut ties with the rapper after his recent controversial comments about HIV/AIDS.
Lady Gaga to perform with Tony Bennett 'One Last Time' at special NYC shows
Usher's Las Vegas residency is a reminder: He's unmatched
Watch Lisa tearfully thank fans in emotional Blackpink: The Movie trailer
Lady Gaga reschedules Chromatica Ball tour to summer 2022

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre announce Las Vegas show together, plus a new version of 'Lost in Your Eyes'

The pair will be doing a three-night show together at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas starting Aug. 26.

All Concerts

Selena Gomez to host Vax Live concert featuring special guests Prince Harry and Meghan, Chrissy Teigen, more
TV // April 13, 2021
Post Malone evolves into animated nightmare fuel for a virtual Pokémon concert
Music // February 11, 2021
Coronavirus forces Glastonbury cancellation for second year
Music // January 21, 2021
Ariana Grande says Sweetener world tour 'saved her life' in Excuse Me, I Love You trailer
Music // December 09, 2020
Taylor Swift announces surprise Folklore concert film for Disney+
Music // November 24, 2020
The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl LV halftime show
Music // November 12, 2020
Dua Lipa sets 'multi-dimensional' virtual concert to stream live in November
Music // October 28, 2020
Watch Billie Eilish perform Tiny Desk home concert with brother Finneas O'Connell
Music // August 26, 2020
Honk for applause: What it was like seeing Andrew McMahon's socially distanced drive-in concert
Concerts // July 13, 2020
Vanilla Ice's Fourth of July concert canceled for some reason
Music // July 02, 2020
Lady Gaga postpones Chromatica Ball tour over coronavirus pandemic
Music // June 26, 2020
Jerry Seinfeld has 23 Hours to Kill with comedy in Netflix stand-up special trailer
TV // April 23, 2020
Taylor Swift postpones Lover Fest, cancels all 2020 performance dates
Music // April 17, 2020
All the best concerts to quaran-stream this weekend
Music // March 28, 2020
RuPaul's Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic
TV // March 20, 2020
Eurovision Song Contest 2020 canceled as Europe reels from coronavirus
Music // March 18, 2020
Freak out! Lady Gaga announces Chromatica Ball world tour
Concerts // March 05, 2020
Backstage with Trixie Mattel: A timeline of Paul Rudd prayer candles, drunk fans, and 'sluts'
Concerts // February 28, 2020
Selena to be honored with epic tribute concert in Texas 25 years after her murder
Music // February 20, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to focus on health issues
Music // February 18, 2020
The Masked Singer is going on tour: Here's what you need to know
TV // February 12, 2020
Sinead O'Connor makes confident return to U.S. stage
Concerts // February 11, 2020
Watch the Strokes debut new songs, reveal album release date at Bernie Sanders rally
Concerts // February 11, 2020
My Chemical Romance announce plans to hit the road for reunion tour
Music // January 29, 2020
Hear epic grand finale song for RuPaul's Drag Race Live Vegas residency
Concerts // January 27, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com